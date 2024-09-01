Man hospitalized, another arrested after stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON — A man has been hospitalized and another has been arrested after a Saturday morning stabbing in Roxbury.

Officers responded to the area of Columbia Road and Stoughton Street for a report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound.

Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the victim was transported, he was able to point at a fleeing suspect near the intersection of Columbia Road and Dudley Street. Officers began to chase after the suspect who hopped on a bike.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Ortiz, 30, of Roxbury, was located by officers on Gene Street. When located he jumped off the bike and hopped the fence, police said.

Officers were flagged down on Humphreys Street and were told that Ortiz had broken into their basement. Officers watched Ortiz flee the basement and were able to take him into custody on Wendover Street.

Ortiz is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering daytime for felony, and trespassing.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

