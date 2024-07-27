Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Boston hotel

A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday after they were stabbed outside a downtown Boston hotel Saturday, according to Boston police.

Police responded to a stabbing outside the Liberty Hotel on Charles Street around 4:00 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man suffering a stab wound before transporting him to a local hospital.

Boston police were not able to provide an update on the victim’s condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

Biohazard personnel could be seen cleaning up blood off a cordoned-off area of the sidewalk.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

