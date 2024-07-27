Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Boston hotel

A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday after they were stabbed outside a downtown Boston hotel Saturday, according to Boston police.
Police responded to a stabbing outside the Liberty Hotel on Charles Street around 4:00 p.m.
Arriving officers found a man suffering a stab wound before transporting him to a local hospital.
Boston police were not able to provide an update on the victim’s condition.
No arrests have been made yet.
Biohazard personnel could be seen cleaning up blood off a cordoned-off area of the sidewalk.
An investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
