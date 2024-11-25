Man hospitalized after shooting in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Fitchburg on Sunday night.

According to Fitchburg Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:04 p.m. on Caldwell St.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an individual with an injury. The victim received immediate medical attention at the scene.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was airlifted by Life Flight to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate this is an isolated incident.

The incident is under investigation and Fitchburg police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at (978) 345-9650.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

