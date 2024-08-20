Man hospitalized after daylight stabbing in Lowell

A man was taken to a hospital after a daytime stabbing in Lowell Tuesday morning.

Lowell police officers responded to Warren Street around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a man stabbed.

Officers found the stabbing victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Lowell police detectives are investigating the incident.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident,” Lowell police told Boston 25.

