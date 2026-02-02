Man gets prison time for PayPal scam targeting elderly New Hampshire resident

CONCORD, N.H. — A New York man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a PayPal scam that targeted an elderly woman in New Hampshire, Attorney General John Formella said Monday.

Li Geng Lin, 58, of Flushing, New York, was sentenced Friday in the Rockingham County Superior Court to serve 2 to 5 years in state prison, stand committed, Formella said in a statement.

The court suspended six months of the minimum term for a period of four years following his release from incarceration.

As a condition of the suspended sentence, Lin is prohibited from, among other things, working in any capacity with elderly, disabled, or impaired adults, Formella said.

On Dec. 11, 2025, Lin pleaded guilty to one class A felony count of attempted theft by deception.

An investigation found that on the afternoon of June 2, 2025, the victim, an elderly Seabrook woman, was contacted by someone pretending to work for PayPal.

The caller falsely claimed that the victim owed PayPal money and instructed her to withdraw $20,000 in cash from her bank, prosecutors said.

The caller told the victim to lie to anyone who asked what the money was for, warning that she would otherwise lose access to her financial accounts. Prosecutors said after the victim obtained the cash, the caller told her that a PayPal representative would come to her home to collect it.

Later that evening, Lin and another person, Didi Huang of Brooklyn, New York, traveled to the victim’s home. Prosecutors said before they arrived, one of the victim’s family members recognized the scam and alerted Seabrook Police.

Lin and Huang, neither of whom worked for PayPal, were arrested upon arrival. Each was charged with one class A felony count of attempted theft by deception.

“This scam was stopped because a family member of the victim recognized the signs of the scam and acted quickly,” Formella said.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation, contact your local police department or the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Adult and Aging Services, at 800-949-0470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

