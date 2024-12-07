Man found shot outside of Holbrook apartment complex, officials investigating

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Officials in Holbrook are investigating after a man was found shot outside an apartment complex, Friday.

Police received a 911 call from a person saying they heard the sound of gunshots, shortly after 5 p.m., at an apartment complex on Longmeadow Drive. When crews arrived on scene they located a man in his 40s suffering from gunshots wounds, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, officials say.

Holbrook Police along with Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

