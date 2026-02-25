Man found dead in lobby of New Hampshire police station after possible drug overdose in bathroom

DOVER, N.H. — A man found dead in the lobby of the Dover Police station early Wednesday morning may have died from an accidental drug overdose in the station bathroom, police said.

Andrew Larose, 37, of New Ipswich, was found unresponsive in the police station lobby on Wednesday morning, Dover Police Chief David Terlemezian said in a statement.

A police station employee found Larose in the lobby. Officers later determined that Larose had died.

Larose, who had been in a motor vehicle accident before going to the police station, was not in police custody, Terlemezian said.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it appears likely that Larose ingested illegal narcotics in the public bathroom of the police station, leading to an accidental overdose,” Terlemezian said.

An autopsy scheduled for Thursday will determine the cause and manner of death.

At about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dover Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Locust Street.

Larose, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured in the crash.

Since his vehicle was towed from the scene, officers gave Larose a courtesy ride to the police station so he could arrange transportation home, Terlemezian said.

Detectives from the department’s Special Investigations Unit, in coordination with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, are investigating the circumstances surrounding Larose’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000. The Dover Crimeline can also be contacted via www.dovernhcrimeline.org.

If you or someone you know is dealing with drug addiction, help is available by calling:

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 988, for people facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, and alcohol or drug use concerns;

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for people and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

