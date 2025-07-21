Man facing multiple drug charges following traffic stop in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. — A man is facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Whitman.

According to Whitman police, Roberto Lopez, 21 of Rockland, was arrested on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, July 18, around 1:33 p.m., officers observed what appeared to be a drug transaction involving a gray Hyundai Santa Fe in the area of Cherry Street

Officers also observed the Hyundai operating at a high rate of speed. Whitman Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on Raynor Avenue and identified the driver as Lopez.

Officers attempted to detain Lopez, who initially tried to flee.

During a search of Lopez's vehicle, officers discovered a large sum of cash, a clear bag containing a white rock-like substance, believed to be crack cocaine, seven large bags of green substance, determined to be marijuana, and 23 bags of a white-brown like substance, later determined to be fentanyl.

Officers confiscated 66 grams of fentanyl, 22 grams of crack cocaine, and 180 grams of marijuana.

Lopez is being charged with trafficking a class A Drug (Fentanyl), trafficking a class B drug (Crack/Cocaine), possession with intent to distribute a class D drug (Marijuana), assault and battery of a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and speeding.

Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

