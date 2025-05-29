Man facing mayhem, assault charges after stabbing at Mass. General Hospital, police say

BOSTON — A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Thursday morning, law enforcement officials said.

John Huddleston, 56, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person with a knife at 90 Blossom Street just after 8:30 a.m. learned someone had been stabbed while en route to the hospital, police said.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The suspect, later identified as Huddleston, was quickly located and taken into custody.

“A crime scene was identified in the hospital’s lobby vestibule,” police noted in an updated statement.

An MGH spokesperson told Boston 25, “The hospital is safe, open, and operating normally. We are grateful to our staff and Boston police for their quick response in bringing this incident to a close.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

