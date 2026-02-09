Man accused of DWI, driving the wrong way on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say

ASHLAND, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of DWI and driving the wrong way on Interstate 93, state police said Monday.

Craig Stanton Pasco, 69, of Wentworth, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor charges of disobeying an officer and aggravated DWI, state police said.

Stanton Pasco was held on preventive detention at Grafton County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

At 11:43 p.m. Friday, a state trooper attempted to stop a red 2014 Kia Sorento after seeing the vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-93 in Ashland.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted to use his cruiser to stop the oncoming vehicle, state police said. However, the driver of the Kia, later identified as Stanton Pasco, drove around the cruiser and continued in the wrong direction.

The trooper then used a crossover, passed the Kia, and set up tire-deflation devices, state police said. The Kia drove over the device, and the driver stopped shortly afterward.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Joseph Leva at 603-846-3333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

