Man facing drunken driving, gun charges in crash that closed Cape Cod bridge

BOURNE, Mass. — A man is facing drunken driving and gun charges in connection with a serious crash that closed a bridge on Cape Cod on Friday night, authorities announced Saturday.

Garret Mullen, 37, of Lewiston, Maine, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Falmouth District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possesion of a large-capacity feeding device, exceeding the posted speed limit, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, possesing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and possesing ammunition without an FID card, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the Bourne Bridge around 9:30 p.m. found a Ford F-250 that had rear-ended an SUV, state police said.

Three people in the SUV were taken to area hospitals with various injuries, including one person who required “trauma care.”

Mullen was arrested at the scene of the wreck.

The bridge was closed to traffic for more than an hour while police gathered evidence.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

