Man facing charges after driving wrong-way in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. — A Bow man is facing multiple charges after driving the wrong way on a highway in Concord.

According to state police, around 12:37 a.m. on December 1, officers received reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-293 near mile marker 7.4 in Manchester.

Additional reports came in as the wrong-way driver continued northbound in the southbound lanes on I-93 in Hooksett.

Authorities say a single-vehicle crash with non-life-threatening injuries south of the Hooksett tolls was also reported after another driver attempted to avoid a head-on collision with the wrong-way driver and went off the road.

The wrong-way driver continued in the opposite direction until he was successfully stopped by a trooper on I-93 in Concord. The driver was identified as Brian Kunst, 49, of Bow was arrested for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Kunst will appear in Concord District Court on Dec. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

