Man facing charges after 4 people injured in drunken, head-on car wreck in Chelmsford, police say

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A Lowell man is facing criminal charges after police say he was involved in a drunken, head-on car wreck that left four people injured.

The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is being summonsed to Lowell District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor resulting in serious injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speed greater than reasonable, marked lane violation, failure to inspect a motor vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the intersection at Stedman Street and Waverly Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 found a gray Chevrolet Traverse that had collided with a gray Lincoln MKZ, police said.

Two people in the MKZ were able to exit the vehicle on their own, but two people in the Traverse had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters. All four people had to be taken to area hospitals with various injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the Lowell man was speeding in the MKZ when he crossed double yellow lines and slammed head-on into the Traverse.

Investigators later determined that the passengers in the MKZ weren’t wearing seatbelts and that the driver was under the influence, according to police.

“I would like to commend the diligent investigative efforts by Sergeant Fernald, Sergeant Brady, Officer Lucas and Detective Meehan,” Chelmsford Police Chief Colin Spence said in a statement. “These investigators dedicated many hours into conducting a thorough investigation, which allowed for those responsible for the crash to be held accountable.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when the driver would be called before a judge.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group