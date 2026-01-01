Man dies in New Hampshire house fire on New Year’s Eve

MEREDITH, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a house fire in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve, authorities announced Thursday.

Emergency crews conducting a welfare check at 164 Old Center Harbor Road in Meredith just after 6:45 p.m. encountered smoke and spotted an unresponsive man on the first floor of the home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones, and Meredith Police Chief Michael Harper said in a joint news release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say firefighters extinguished a blaze that was burning in the basement of the home.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators don’t believe the fire was suspicious, but the cause remains unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289.

