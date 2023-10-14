Man dead after overnight shooting on Blue Hill Ave in Dorchester

BOSTON — A man is dead after an overnight shooting on Blue Hill Ave in Dorchester.

According to police, around 12:17 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1194 Blue Hill Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

This shooting comes just hours after a person was killed in the area of 46 Corona Street earlier on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

