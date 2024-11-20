Man dead after fire in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A man has died after an overnight fire in Leominster.

According to a Leominster Fire Deputy, crews were called to a fire at a building on Meadow Pond Drive.

Boston 25 crews say the building looks like a condo complex.

One man died, his age is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

