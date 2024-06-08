Man in custody after barricading himself inside home in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Stoneham.

According to Stoneham police, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a home on Broadway for a mental health call.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an adult man had barricaded himself inside the residence and was armed with a knife.

Officers were able to contain the situation and ensure there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

SWAT Operators were able to de-escalate the situation around 12:45 p.m. The man was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Thanks to the professional response and quick action taken by our officers, the situation was contained and isolated from the community Chief O’Connor said. “ Also, thank you to the Stoneham Fire Department, Cataldo Ambulance Service, and our regional SWAT Team for their assistance and cooperation. I am glad the situation was resolved quickly and safely.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

