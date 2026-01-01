Man critically injured after accidentally shooting himself on South Shore

HALIFAX, Mass. — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after officials say he accidentally shot himself early New Year’s morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a gunshot injury in the Plymouth County town of Halifax around 2:30 a.m. Thursday found a man suffering from an accidental gunshot wound, according to the Halifax Fire Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

