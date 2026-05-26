Man in critical condition after being struck by car in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, Mass. — A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car early on Monday morning, according to police.

At around 1:05 a.m., officials received a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers found a 20-year-old male lying unresponsive in the area of 107 Elm Street, State Rte. 110.

The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and was subsequently transported to Boston for further medical treatment. He remains in critical condition.

The operator of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is being cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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