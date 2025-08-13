Man charged with murder after deadly double shooting in Hyde Park

BOSTON — One person has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 118 Farraday Street in the city’s Hyde Park section just after 10 a.m. found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. The female victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Following an investigation, 41-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, of Hyde Park, was arrested and charged with murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to murder.

Video from the scene showed a forest green vehicle roped off with crime tape and evidence marked scattered in the street and on the sidewalk.

The victims’ names haven’t been released.

Hernandez is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Thursday.

“All we know is that it was a targeted event this was not a random act of violence this was something they could say is gang related,” said City Councilor Enrique Pepen.

