Man charged in Christmas Eve murder at Lawrence bar fled to Mexico after deadly shooting, DA says

SALEM, Mass. — A man accused of shooting another man to death inside a Lawrence bar on Christmas Eve fled to Mexico after the killing, where he was captured last month by the U.S. Marshals Service, prosecutors announced Friday.

Franklin M. Laras, 27, of Lawrence, was arraigned Friday in Salem Superior Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Edward Javier-Perez on Dec. 24, 2023, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities allege Laras shot Javier-Perez inside the Energy Lounge nightclub and that he fled the United States shortly after the incident.

Laras spent nearly nine months on the run before he was nabbed in Mexico City, extradited to the United States, and transported back to Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston, state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office, Lawrence police, and law enforcement in Mexico all worked in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service on tracking Laras down and arresting him.

“Today, we offer our sincere gratitude for the tenacity of all those whose efforts aligned to apprehend this defendant,” Essex DA Paul Tucker said in a statement. “The return of Mr. Laras to the Commonwealth demonstrates our commitment to justice and to the family of Edward Javier-Perez.”

Laras pled not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

He is due back in court for a hearing on November 13.

