Man arrested and facing charges of drunk driving after crashing car in the woods

SWANSEA, Mass. — Swansea police have arrested a North Dighton man on numerous charges after crashing his car into the woods Saturday night, November 9.

The driver has been identified as Gary Silva, 67, and some of the charges that he is facing include:

Operating Under the Influence of Liquor

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for a Red Light

Marked Lanes Violation

Officers responded to a gas station around 8:42 p.m. on Saturday. They spotted a white van on a patch of grass near the station.

Officers conducted an initial investigation and determined that Silva was traveling on Route 118 at very high speeds. He ran a red light at the intersection of Route 118 and Route 6, and his car crashed into the wooded area behind the gas station.

According to a witness, Silva attempted to back out of the wooded area, but fortunately, the witness was able to put the van in park and take the keys. It was later revealed that Silva was intoxicated.

Silva was arrested without incident and is expected to be arranged at Fall River District Court on Tuesday.

No one was reported injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

