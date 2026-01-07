Man arrested in connection with triple stabbing in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Fairhaven.

According to police, on January 4, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside of a home on Cherry Street following a fight.

Three people suffered knife wounds, and one victim was critically injured.

Detectives identified Gavin Massas, 21 of New Bedford as the suspect. Police said a gun he had been carrying was also found at the scene.

Massas is facing several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm), assault with intent to murder with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with severe bodily injury (knife), carrying a loaded firearm without a license, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Massas was arraigned on Wednesday in New Bedford District Court.

A preliminary investigation determined the incident was not a random act, and the victims and suspect are known to each other.

The incident remains under investigation by Fairhaven Police and Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

