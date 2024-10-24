Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of 18-year-old high school basketball player in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 24-year-old man was ordered held without bail Thursday on charges in connection with the 2017 murder of 18-year-old Juan Espinal of Lawrence, the district attorney said.

Robert Severino, formerly of Lawrence, was arrested in Worcester on Thursday morning for the murder of Espinal, a student and high school basketball player who was fatally shot multiple times in March 2017, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

Authorities said the teenage victim was ambushed while he walked home. Severino was a teenager and around the same age as Espinal, the 18-year-old victim, at the time of the killing.

Judge Jason Chan ordered Severino held without bail following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Thursday afternoon, Tucker said.

Severino, represented by attorney John MacLachlan, pleaded not guilty to the charges after officers arrested him without incident earlier Thursday.

On March 8, 2017, Espinal was pronounced dead at the intersection of Crescent and Forest streets.

Two males were waiting for Espinal behind a parked car and ambushed the teenager as he walked home, state police said in a post on Facebook in March.

Espinal “was chased up Forest Street toward Crescent Street” in Lawrence when, according to state police and Tucker, he was shot multiple times by two assailants, one of which was Severino.

The suspects were last seen running away from the crime scene, authorities said.

Thursday’s arrest involved the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitives Apprehension Section, Worcester Police, Lawrence Police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office.

Severino is scheduled for a virtual court session on Monday, Nov. 18.

