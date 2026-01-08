Man arrested, charged with assault in connection with fatal stabbing in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A South Boston man has been arrested and charged with assault following a fatal stabbing at a Cambridge residence, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow have confirmed.

Victor Rivas, 51, of South Boston, is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, around 7:52 p.m., when first responders were dispatched to an apartment complex on Norfolk Street after multiple 911 calls reporting a person stabbed.

Once on the scene, responders found an individual suffering from serious injuries. That person was transported by fire and EMS to a local hospital, where they later passed away.

Police later located Rivas and placed him under arrest. An initial investigation suggested that there was an altercation inside the apartment between the defendant and the male victim, who are believed to be known to each other. Both suffered injuries during the altercation.

Rivas is scheduled to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on Friday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

