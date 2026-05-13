DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has been arrested and accused of breaking into a Pearl Vision Center using a sledgehammer and stealing thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses, police said Wednesday.

Andre Kerman, 51, of Fairhaven, was charged with B&E Building Nighttime For Felony, larceny over $1,200, larceny from building, vandalize property (2 counts), and possessing a burglarious instrument, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

At approximately 4:09 a.m., police responded to an alarm activation at Pearl Vision Center located at 83B Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the front door to the business had been smashed. Inside the business, glass display cases had also been damaged, and it appeared a significant amount of merchandise had been stolen.

Man arrested for breaking into Pearl Vision Center with a sledgehammer in Mass. town (Dartmouth, Mass. Police Department)

Officers immediately began searching the surrounding area.

Officer Peter Canuel located a man, later identified as Kerman, riding a bicycle in the immediate vicinity.

Canuel attempted to speak with Kerman, but he fled the area on his bicycle and refused to stop, police said.

Man arrested for breaking into Pearl Vision Center with a sledgehammer in Mass. town (Dartmouth, Mass. Police Department)

Canuel followed Kerman and observed sunglasses falling from a backpack he was carrying.

Kerman was eventually apprehended and found to be in possession of a backpack containing numerous pairs of sunglasses with the price tags still attached.

Further investigation determined the sunglasses belonged to Pearl Vision Center and were valued at approximately $51,000, police said.

Man arrested for breaking into Pearl Vision Center with a sledgehammer in Mass. town (Dartmouth, Mass. Police Department)

A sledgehammer was recovered from a bush in the immediate area. During the investigation, Kerman later admitted to using the sledgehammer to break the business window and display cases.

Police said the eye vision business had been broken into once in the past year using a similar method, and the suspect in those incidents matched Kerman’s description.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the prior incidents is asked to contact Detective Kyle Berube at 508-910-1760.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group