Man arrested after threatening family with gun in road rage incident on Cape Cod, police say

CHATHAM, Mass. — A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he threatened a family with a gun during a suspected road rage incident on Cape Cod on Tuesday afternoon.

Tracy Douse, 42, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Orleans District Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, illegal possession of ammunition, and disorderly conduct, according to the Chatham Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported road rage incident on Route 28 in West Chatham around 4 p.m. spoke with a man who said he and his family had just been threatened by a gun-wielding motorist, police said.

Police ultimately tracked down the motorist in question, who officers identified as Douse, and reportedly found him in possession of a loaded Glock 19 handgun.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

