Man arrested after hitting parked car in Mattapan, police say

BOSTON — A man has been arrested after hitting a parked car in Mattapan.

According to Boston police around 6:35 on Saturday night officers responded to the area of 525 Harvard Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

Police say a motor vehicle hit a parked car and the operator was able to exit the vehicle and fled the scene.

He was taken into custody shortly after.

Additional information was not available and police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

