Man arrested after high-speed chase, crash in NH

LONDONDERRY, NH — A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire State police, on Thursday, around 10:17 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a 2003 BMW 3 Series after he observed the vehicle traveling 118 mph on I-93 in Londonderry.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Devin Quinn, 29, of Hudson, N.H., later got off the highway at Exit 5, increased speed, and passed other vehicles in an attempt to avoid the trooper.

Due to the potential public safety risk posed to others on the road, the trooper did not pursue the vehicle.

Shortly after, Troopers located the BMW on Old Derry Road in Londonderry and determined that Quinn lost control, went off the road, and hit a rock wall, causing significant damage to the vehicle and property.

Quinn has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated DUI, DUI subsequent (third) offense, operating after suspension, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.

He was released on cash bail as determined by a bail commissioner and is scheduled to appear in Derry District Court.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Howe at Matthew.S.Howe@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

