Man arrested after allegedly attempting to light car on fire at apartment complex in Webster

WEBSTER, MASS. — A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to light a car on fire at an apartment complex in Webster last week.

According to officials, Webster police were called to Hartley Terrace around 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14 for a report of man armed with a taser who took off on foot after lighting a fire.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex and quickly set up the perimeter while searching for the suspect.

Witnesses told police that the man had ran on Didonato Avenue towards East Main Street. While one of the detectives was in the area of Racicot Avenue by East Main, he observed three men walking. Two of the men fit the description provided by witnesses on scene.

The two men were stopped and identified, and while speaking with them, the officer heard the sound of metal hitting the ground. He shined his flashlight at the ground and allegedly observed a large kitchen knife and taser near the feet of one of the males.

The man was quickly put in handcuffs and identified as 34-year-old Jose Mandujano of Pleasant Street in Southbridge. The other man was not involved in the incident.

Police discovered through their investigation that Mandujano had allegedly walked up to a specific vehicle at Hartley Terrace before pouring gasoline all over it. Mandujano then allegedly attempted to light the gasoline, however instead of the vehicle igniting, the gas can did instead. Police believe that the incident was not random.

Mandujano was charged with attempting to burn a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Mandujano had a warrant out for his arrest prior to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group