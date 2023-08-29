Man arraigned on homicide charge in North Attleboro crash that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A man charged in connection with a highway wreck in North Attleboro on Monday that left one person dead and another critically injured has been ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Joseph Pompei, 50, was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Interstate 95 north in the area of mile marker 7 around 4 p.m. found a black sedan and white SUV with extensive damage, the DA’s office said.

The driver of the sedan, 58-year-old Randall Ricketts, of Foxboro, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

First responders described Ricketts’ sedan as “almost unrecognizable.”

The driver of the SUV, who remains in critical condition, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with significant injuries. Two other people riding in the SUV were injured but are said to be stable.

An investigation by state police indicated Pompei was driving a grey sedan on the southbound side of the highway when he allegedly clipped the SUV, causing it to veer across the median into the northbound lanes, where it crashed head-on into Ricketts’ sedan, the DA’s office said.

Pompei was taken into custody a short distance away from the scene of the crash. His attorney said his client denies hitting any vehicles.

If Pompei is able to post bail, he would be prohibited from driving.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

