State Police investigating deadly crash on I-95 in North Attleboro after car involved fled the scene

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in North Attleborough after police say a third vehicle involved in the crash fled from the scene.

State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on the northbound side of I-95 near Exit 7.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered a 2015 Jaguar XJ and a late-model Cadillac Escalade with serious damage.

A preliminary investigation reveals the operator of the Cadillac, a 61-year-old Providence man, lost control of his vehicle, entered the median and struck a 2015 Jaguar XJ, operated by a 58-year-old Foxboro man.

The operator of the Jaguar was pronounced deceased on scene, while the operator of the Cadillac was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told the troopers a 2006 Buick LaCrosse was involved in the crash and fled the scene.

The same Buick, operated by a 50-year-old Rhode Island man, was discovered by Attleboro soon after the crash with front-end damage and a flat tire.

The investigation into whether that person was the motorist who was involved in the crash and fled the scene is ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notifications to next of kin.

No additional information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

