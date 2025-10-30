Man allegedly caught on video throwing drugs to brother in Mass. jail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man was caught on video throwing a package of drugs into the courtyard of a New Bedford jail.

Iasias Santana is accused of throwing the drugs to his brother, Jesus Santana, while the latter was in the Ash Street jail, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s office.

Santana then allegedly got into a car driven by Tyler Roberts, 32, of Fall River.

Sheriff Deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle as it fled the area and were able to arrest the two men, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the incident, there were approximately 20-25 inmates inside the courtyard area of the Jail during outside recreation, the sheriff’s office says.

The following morning, officers at the Ash Street Jail searched the roof area and found the small white package containing synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.

Isaias Santana is charged with delivering drugs or articles to prisoners in a correctional institution. He, Roberts and his incarcerated brother are also charged with conspiracy.

