Man accused in women’s locker room attack at Mass. Planet Fitness appears in court

A man accused of assaulting multiple people in a women’s locker room at a local gym is slated to face a judge Friday.

Laquan Holland was charged with two counts of assault to rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and one count each of kidnapping and witness intimidation.

Police said Holland entered the women’s locker room around 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Officers then got a call for a sexual assault in progress soon after.

Police arrested him, and first responders also took one woman to the hospital.

The gym is very close to Lesley University.

Planet Fitness confirmed to Boston 25 News that it has canceled Holland’s membership.

The defense and prosecutors are debating what evidence can be used in court.

A judge is considering those arguments and his bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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