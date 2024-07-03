Man accused of upskirting victim at MBTA station while on probation for similar incident

BOSTON — A suspect with a criminal history tried evading police on Monday after allegedly taking inappropriate photos of a victim at an MBTA station.

Transit Police say a 25-year-old Waltham man was arrested at Community College Station for upskirting a victim.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, although according to officials, he was already on probation for a previous upskirting incident.

The suspect allegedly attempted to flee from detectives but was apprehended.

He was taken to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.

No further information was immediately available.

Earlier today subsequent to an investigation by TPD detectives a 25y/o Waltham man was arrested for Upskirting at #MBTA Community College on 7/1. The subject is already on probation for a previous upskirting incident. He attempted to flee from detectives but was apprehended. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 3, 2024

