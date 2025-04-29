Warm and breezy today

FEELING WARMER, FEW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

We’re off to a clear and comfortable start today with temperatures in the 50s across the region. You’ll still want a light jacket if you’re heading out early, but don’t expect to need it for long—temperatures will rise quickly under bright sunshine, topping out near 80° this afternoon.

Winds will be a big part of today’s story, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. That wind, combined with low humidity and vegetation that’s still in the process of greening up, has led to an elevated fire risk across the area. Please use caution if you’re doing any outdoor burning or grilling.

Along the coast, boaters should take note: a Small Craft Advisory goes into effect at 2 PM today and continues through noon Wednesday. Conditions on the water will be choppy as winds remain brisk.

Looking ahead, a front moving in from the west is expected to bring severe weather to parts of New York and Pennsylvania later today. By the time it reaches us in New England tonight, the energy will weaken, but we can’t rule out a spot shower between 10 PM and 4 AM as it slides through.

REST OF THE WEEK

Once that front clears, we’re back to sunshine on Wednesday with low 70s, still a bit warm for this time of year. Wednesday will also be on the breezy side with gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday stays dry with slightly cooler highs in the upper 60s, which is more seasonable for this time of year.

We’re keeping an eye on our next chance for rain, with scattered showers possible Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned for updates as we fine-tune the timing.

