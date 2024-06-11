Man accused of threatening to blow up Boston Primark arraigned on assault charges

BOSTON — A Wakefield man is facing several charges for allegedly attacking a security guard and police officer after threatening both employees and customers at a store in Downtown Boston.

24-year-old Williams Rodriguez-Juarez was charged with unarmed robbery, making a bomb or hijack threat, assault and battery on a police officer, strangulation or suffocation, trespassing, resisting arrest, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, on June 8, Rodriguez-Juarez entered the Primark on Summer Street around 4:42 p.m. while intoxicated and began yelling at employees inside the store when they asked him to leave the loading dock area.

Rodriguez-Juarez allegedly made inappropriate sexual statements to employees and customers and became aggressive. Officials say he tried leaving the store with merchandise while yelling he would “blow this place up.”

Arriving officers found Rodriguez-Juarez attacking a security guard yelling, putting his hand behind his back and yelling, “You need to arrest him,” according to authorities.

Officers stepped in to help the security guard and Rodriguez-Juarez then allegedly pushed, kicked, and even bit a Boston officer, drawing blood.

EMS evaluated the officer who was bit.

“This type of conduct goes far above and beyond mere shoplifting,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “All employees and shoppers have the right to a safe store environment, and all security guards and police officers should be able to carry out their duties without resistance.”

Judge Joseph Griffin set Rodriguez-Juarez’s bail at $500 and ordered him to stay away from Downtown Crossing. Rodriguez-Juarez is due back in court on August 12 for a probable cause hearing.

