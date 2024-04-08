Man accused of striking, killing pedestrian in Brockton due in court

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 45-year-old Brockton man accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in Brockton over the weekend is due in court on Monday.

Vasco Semedo is accused of driving into 50-year-old Stuart Smith, going into reverse and hitting Smith again, and then getting out of the car and hitting Smith with a brick.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, around 8:53 a.m. Saturday, Brockton Police received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian crash at 65 North Main St.

A Toyota RAV4 with front-end damage was seen at the crash scene on Saturday, parked in a parking lot in an area surrounded by yellow police tape. A building was also damaged and a utility pole knocked over.

Police found Smith unresponsive on the pavement in front of the RAV4.

Neighbors said Smith lived nearby in a boarding house. It’s unclear if Smith and Semedo knew each other.

The district attorney’s office says people in the area made sure Semedo did not leave before the police arrived.

At this time, a motive for the attack is unknown.

The pedestrian death in Brockton is the latest fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Massachusetts.

Over the weekend, a 26-year-old woman died of her injuries after authorities said a driver struck her during an apparent road rage incident near a pub in Hopkinton last week.

The district attorney’s office said that 26-year-old Destini Decoff died after 36-year-old Ryan Sweatt of Milford allegedly struck Decoff with his car near the parking lot of Cornell’s Irish Pub on Hayden Rowe Street in Hopkinton around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group