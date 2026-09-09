Man accused of Memorial Drive shooting to be arraigned on over 40 additional charges

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The man accused of firing dozens of shots at random people along Memorial Drive in Cambridge will be arraigned in court Thursday on over 40 additional charges.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble, and Cambridge Police Commissioner Pauline Wells confirmed that 47-year-old Tyler Brown of Boston was indicted on additional charges.

Brown was charged in connection with the May 11 shooting that left two people injured.

A police officer and Marine veteran, who was licensed to carry, opened fire on Brown.

Brown was shot in the extremities during that confrontation and taken into custody.

He will be arraigned on:

Six counts of armed assault to murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm

Four counts of attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm

Six counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60

Seven counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle

Two counts of intentional reckless discharge of a firearm,

possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Two counts of wanton destruction of property over $1,200

Three counts of destruction of property under $1,200

Carrying a firearm without a license

Two counts of possession of ammunition

Two counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Court records show Brown was previously charged with shooting at police officers in Boston’s South End in 2020. Prosecutors at the time pushed for a longer sentence of 10 to 12 years in prison.

He was paroled in 2025.

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