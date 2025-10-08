Man accused of killing sister-in-law, niece in double murder at New Hampshire home

BATH, N.H. — A man is facing charges in connection with the murders of his sister-in-law and niece at a home in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers responding to a 911 call for shots fired at 11 Tyler Way in the Grafton County town of Bath around 1:15 p.m. discovered two dead women, prompting a suspicious death investigation, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall.
The victims, identified as 67-year-old Cindy Moody and her 39-year-old daughter, Kristal Moody, both died from apparent gunshot wounds, Formella and Hall said in a joint statement.
Also at the home, authorities say officers encountered Cindy Moody’s brother-in-law, 73-year-old Charles “Chuck” Readey, who was allegedly in possession of a firearm. He was detained a short time later.
Readey was later arrested on a warrant charging him with two counts of second-degree murder.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to perform autopsies on the victims on Wednesday.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Readey would be called to court to face a judge.
Additional details on what led up to the alleged murder weren’t available.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
