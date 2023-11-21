Man accused of hitting, threatening to kill mother with baby on Blue Line

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating an October 24 incident on the MBTA’s Blue Line where a man allegedly threatened a mother and her baby.

Transit Police say around 10 a.m., a woman with her infant child in a stroller accidentally bumped into a man on a train between Logan Airport and Maverick Station. The man then struck the mother and threatened to kill her, according to transit officials. He fled the area on foot.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The man pictured is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Transit Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

