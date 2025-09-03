Man accused of hijacking trash truck near Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — The man accused of stealing a trash truck outside of the Encore Casino is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing today.

Admilson Vizcaino is charged with four counts of attempted armed carjacking, two counts of armed carjacking, assault and armed assault with attempt to rob.

Police say Vizcaino crashed his SUV and ran through traffic, trying to get into multiple cars. Vizcaino then hijacked a Republic Services trash truck.

Prosecutors say he was running in and out of traffic by the casino and tried to rob a passing driver.

At least one police officer opened fire on Vizcaino as he forced the operator of the truck out of the driver’s seat. He then drove the truck for about a half mile, with police on hot pursuit, striking light poles, fire hydrants, and several other things before crashing on the sidewalk on the Alford Street Bridge.

The officer who shot him is on administrative leave.

Vizcaino is also facing multiple motor vehicle charges.

