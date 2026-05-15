Man accused of disturbing threats against Boston University was upset over tuition, prosecutor says

BOSTON — A man accused of threatening Boston University students and staff was held in custody following a court appearance on Friday.

Maximillien Sajous, 29, of Chelsea, appeared in court, where a judge ordered him to remain detained pending a dangerousness hearing.

Prosecutors say Sajous faces multiple charges, including stalking, criminal harassment, and threatening to commit a crime.

According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, the case stems from a series of alleged actions earlier this year. Investigators say Sajous owed roughly $20,000 in tuition to Boston University and became upset over the balance.

Prosecutors allege that in March, Sajous posted a series of disturbing images on social media, including photos of shell casings, shooting range targets, and the home of a Boston University dean. Authorities also say he made references to a potential mass shooting.

Boston University threat suspect appears in court

Prosecutors also cited a broader pattern of concerning activity, including travel overseas and interactions with law enforcement.

Sajous has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court officials noted that Sajous was listed on the Boston University Law Review editorial board just two months ago.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 21 for a dangerousness hearing. Until then, he is ordered to have no contact with any alleged victims.

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