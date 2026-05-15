Have you seen him? Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old boy

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old local boy who has been missing for three days.

Lafayette LaGrant-Gomes of Dorchester left his home earlier this week and failed to return home, police said in a statement.

He was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 965 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester.

Police described LaGrant-Gomes as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and a mustache.

Lafayette LaGrant-Gomes (Boston Police)

He has a birthmark on his left arm. Police said he was last seen wearing a black coat, black hoodie, black jeans, black shirt, and black sneakers, and carrying a blue crossover bag.

LaGrant-Gomes is known to frequent Columbia Road, Downtown Crossing, Ames Street, and Harambee Park.

Police are actively working to locate Lafayette LaGrant-Gomes and urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 or contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-2309.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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