Man accused of deadly Apple store crash in Hingham ordered held without bail

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The man accused of driving through an Apple store in Hingham—which ultimately killed a 65-year-old man and injured several others — was ordered to continue to be held without bail after appearing in court on Monday.

A judge revoked Bradley Rein’s bail on Aug. 17 for violating probation.

Rein was accused of failing an alcohol test, which is a condition of his pre-trial release. Other conditions include not driving and giving up his passport.

He was charged with second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

On Nov. 21, 2022, Rein crashed his 2019 Toyota 4Runner into the front of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham.

The crash resulted in the death of 65-year-old construction worker Kevin Bradley.

Rein claimed a software malfunction caused his vehicle to speed up.

Prosecutors said an inspection of the vehicle revealed no defects that would have contributed to the crash.

The defense said Rein’s memory may impact his competency and that being incarcerated could make it harder to prepare for trial.

Rein’s trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group