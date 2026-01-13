Man accused of committing lewd acts in view of drivers on I-95 in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, Mass. — A man was arrested after authorities say he committed indecent acts in view of other drivers while traveling on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.

Jonathan Ma, 27, of Portsmouth, is charged with indecent exposure and lewdness (subsequent offense) and a violation-level offense of negligent driving in connection with an incident in November 2025, New Hampshire State Police announced Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a man performing a sex act on himself while driving on the northbound side of I-95 on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 24, identified the suspect as Ma, state police said.

Following an investigation, troopers obtained a warrant for Ma’s arrest and nabbed him at his Portsmouth home on Saturday.

Investigators believe there are additional unreported incidents involving Ma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Clark Brighton at Clark.A.Brighton@dos.nh.gov.

Ma was scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

