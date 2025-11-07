Man accused of beating Lynn store worker during robbery to go before judge

LYNN, Mass. — A Lynn man accused of severely beating and injuring a store clerk during a robbery is set to go before a judge on Friday.

Officers responded to the Richdale Convenience Store on Chatham Street around 7:20 p.m. on Halloween night for a reported fight.

Responding police found that the clerk of the store was severely injured after the attack and several items inside had been stolen.

Over the course of an investigation lasting several days, authorities eventually identified 22-year-old Joshua Mora, of Lynn, as the suspect.

On November 7, Mora was taken into custody and charged with one count of armed robbery, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of property under $1200 and one count of armed assault and battery to intimidate, with bodily injury.

Mora was scheduled to go before a Middlesex County judge on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

