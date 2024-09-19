Man accused of apparent Millbury road rage shooting arraigned

MILLBURY, Mass. — ***A previous version of this article had the wrong name for the suspect. A correction has been issued.

Authorities arrested a Worcester man accused of shooting at a motorist in an apparent road rage incident on Thursday morning.

39-year-old Daniel Orlando Ochoa was apprehended and arraigned on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Worcester District Court. He was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail and to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

According to Millbury Police, officers received a call for a road rage shooting that took place on Route 146 South around 7 a.m.

Responding officers spoke with a victim who claimed a man driving a red Honda Civic, later identified as Ochoa, drove up behind him and pointed a gun at his car.

Ochoa then allegedly proceeded to shoot at the victim, shattering the window of the victim’s car. The victim did not report any injuries.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

State Police issued a “be on the lookout” for the Honda and quickly located it in the area of River Street.

Ochoa was subsequently detained without incident.

Authorities say a pellet gun was found in a bucket behind Ochoa’s car after a preliminary search.

Ochoa will return to court on October 15.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

