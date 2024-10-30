Man acccused in high-end brothel case to change plea

One of the men accused of operating a commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to “wealthy and well-connected clientele” is changing his plea, court documents revealed Wednesday.

Junmyung Lee, 31, of Dedham, is expected to change his plea to “guilty”, according to court documents filed in Boston federal court.

Junmyung is the second of three people indicted to change their plea to guilty.

The brothel allegedly served high-profile clients, including lawyers, professors, politicians and more.

Authorities in November 2023 arrested Han Lee, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee, who are all accused of running a “sophisticated” commercial sex network in Watertown, Cambridge, and in Virginia, where buyers paid up to $600 per hour for a wide array of advertised sex acts.

All three were indicted by a federal grand jury in February on one count of conspiracy to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce one or more individuals to travel in interstate or foreign commerce to engage in prostitution; and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

