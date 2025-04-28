Make-A-Wish gives Norwell girl battling cancer a birthday to remember

BOSTON — A Norwell girl battling spinal cancer had her biggest birthday wish granted over the weekend, thanks to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Macy Burgess will travel to Texas later this spring for a clinical trial. Since she’ll be away for her birthday, her wish is to bring her family and friends together for a celebration.

Make-A-Wish threw Macy an unforgettable birthday party at PLAY Boston at North Station on Sunday, bringing together 75 of her friends and family for a day of fun and memories.

The “Ultimate pink and green club experience” was tailored to Macy’s requests, featuring a disco ball, light show, live DJ, chocolate fountain, tiered pink and green cake, and more.

Décor for the party also included a custom photo backdrop, balloon arches, and other special touches.

Macy’s wish is one of over 40 wishes being granted by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island during World Wish Month in April, a month of taking action in support of the Make-A-Wish mission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

